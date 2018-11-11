Reviewing Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) & Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Television Francaise 1 alerts:

Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and Grupo Televisa SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB 6.41% 6.78% 2.37%

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Television Francaise 1 and Grupo Televisa SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Televisa SAB 0 2 6 0 2.75

Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Television Francaise 1.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and Grupo Televisa SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.85 N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB $5.00 billion 1.74 $239.79 million $0.41 36.95

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Television Francaise 1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Television Francaise 1 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Television Francaise 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Francaise 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.