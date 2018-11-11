RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,240 ($68.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of LON RHIM traded down GBX 104 ($1.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,646 ($47.64). 90,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

