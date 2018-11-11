Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $81.21 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 329,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 510.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $238.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. MED assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.97.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

