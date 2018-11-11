Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 319,760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Red Hat worth $74,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 13,666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 708,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 3,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after buying an additional 409,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 22,198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 339,166 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $45,574,000 after buying an additional 337,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the 2nd quarter worth $27,953,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $173.75 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RHT has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global lowered Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

