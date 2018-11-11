Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 111,350 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111,350 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of State Street worth $87,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,855.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,151.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.25 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

