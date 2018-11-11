Robert W. Baird Downgrades Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,430. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

