Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.26 ($239.84).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

