Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hostess Brands (TWNK) Price Target to $12.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 603,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.40.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Larry E. Bodner bought 10,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

