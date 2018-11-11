Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.31 and a 1 year high of C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.220000005770492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$454,500.00. Also, insider David Keith Christensen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$128,750.00.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

