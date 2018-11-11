Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for NCS Multistage (NCSM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCSM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 773,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,765. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

