Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for UniCredit (UCG)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

Shares of BIT:UCG opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

