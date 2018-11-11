Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

