RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022871 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005448 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00043132 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00109325 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

ROYAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

