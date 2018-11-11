Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Rubies has a total market cap of $189,195.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last week, Rubies has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00049751 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007927 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007442 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

