Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.06

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($2.73). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

