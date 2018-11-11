Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.92 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of AKR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.26. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 2,204 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $61,976.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 4,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $128,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,382 shares of company stock worth $406,839 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

