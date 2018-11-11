RWE (RWE) PT Set at €24.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €26.80 ($31.16) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.38 ($27.18).

RWE stock opened at €18.57 ($21.59) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

