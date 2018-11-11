Safe Bulkers (SB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Safe Bulkers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of SB opened at $2.37 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 97,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

