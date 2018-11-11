Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH) Insider Darren Hotchkin Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) insider Darren Hotchkin bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($248,226.95).

Shares of SRH opened at A$0.37 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saferoads Company Profile

Saferoads Holdings Limited researches, develops, designs, produces, and sells road safety products and solutions that protect motorists, road construction workers, and pedestrians in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers electronic traffic systems, such as variable message trailers and solar light trailers; and public lighting products, including gridded, LED street, solar, and car park lighting products, as well as energy absorbing light poles, slip-base light poles, and light fittings.

