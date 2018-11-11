Sally Beauty (SBH) PT Raised to $19.00 at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NYSE:SBH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 782,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

