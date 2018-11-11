Santa Fe Financial (SFEF) & Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Head to Head Comparison

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 85.7% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 3.64% -1.79% 2.05% Brookfield Property Partners 40.14% 5.17% 2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.85 $1.49 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.87 $136.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Santa Fe Financial and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Santa Fe Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

