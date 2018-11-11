Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/schlumberger-limited-slb-position-reduced-by-nichols-pratt-advisers-llp-ma.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.