Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Stake Boosted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422,942 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 713,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 701,530 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,661 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 226,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 547,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.48 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

