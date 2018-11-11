Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 306,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $66.85 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

