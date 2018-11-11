Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.