Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

