SeaSpine (SPNE) PT Set at $19.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,562. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,182.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $49,912.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 261.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

