Select Bancorp (SLCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,646. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $29,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $71,938. Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 218,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.