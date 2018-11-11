Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Tyrone Johnson acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 66,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $699,243.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 639,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,530 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/select-interior-concepts-sic-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.