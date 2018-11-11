SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Shares of SEMG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 1,281,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,307. SemGroup has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -787.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SemGroup by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the first quarter worth $294,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 10.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 394,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 145,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter worth $274,000.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.