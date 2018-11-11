Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,562,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,135,533,000 after purchasing an additional 454,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,021,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,189,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $176.01 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

