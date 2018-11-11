Sequans Communications (SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.66.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $164,000. Numen Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.3% during the second quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,955 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

