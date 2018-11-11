SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGL. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SGL Carbon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.58 ($13.46).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

ETR SGL opened at €9.52 ($11.06) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 12 month high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.