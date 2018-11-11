SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.58 ($13.46).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €9.52 ($11.06) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

