Shawcor Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$21.74 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.