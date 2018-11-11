Shivom (OMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,779.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Shivom has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1,779.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00147720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00249283 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.24 or 0.10887963 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,244,674 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.