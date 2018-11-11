Short Interest in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Drops By 69.3%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,528 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the October 15th total of 3,014,365 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:APHB opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ampliphi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

