Short Interest in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Increases By 35.9%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,215,242 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 6,781,123 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $66,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,698,000 after buying an additional 1,357,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,252,000 after buying an additional 898,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,778,000 after buying an additional 452,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,970,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

