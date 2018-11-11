Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Increases By 18.5%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,625,949 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 23,310,227 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,206,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

