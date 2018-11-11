Short Interest in Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Declines By 9.8%

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,658,585 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 1,838,887 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

TIS opened at $1.67 on Friday. Orchids Paper Products has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

