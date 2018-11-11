Short Interest in Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Expands By ∞

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,562,559 shares, an increase of ∞ from the October 15th total of 0 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 941,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 23.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

TEUM opened at $2.22 on Friday. Pareteum has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Expands By ∞” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/short-interest-in-pareteum-corp-teum-expands-by-%e2%88%9e.html.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.