Shotspotter (SSTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. 91,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,453. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,602,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,583. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

