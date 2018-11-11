Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.37 ($44.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.86 ($45.19) on Friday.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

