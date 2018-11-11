Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €125.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €128.55 ($149.48).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €102.34 ($119.00) on Thursday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

