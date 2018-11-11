Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Downgraded by First Analysis to “Outperform”

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by research analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. First Analysis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWIR. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.70.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 436.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

