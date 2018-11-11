Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 75,716 Chubb Ltd (CB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $95,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after purchasing an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 714,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 377,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $42,812,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

