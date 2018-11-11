Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 114.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,517,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,765 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,618,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $15,347,937. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BSX opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

