Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,800 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after purchasing an additional 402,859 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,749.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,867 shares of company stock valued at $37,889,236 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-sells-2800-shares-of-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.