Skyline Co. (SKY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Skyline worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Skyline by 1,097.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,494 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyline by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $23.63 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.26 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Yost sold 35,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,036,064.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 507,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,642,729 shares of company stock worth $213,658,869.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

