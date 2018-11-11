Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

